Changed traffic conditions on the Kings Highway at Braidwood

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Kings Highway for investigation work to be carried out east of Braidwood for about 2.8 kilometres between Clarevale Lane and Monkittee Street.
One lane will be closed under stop/slow arrangement for pavement investigations, in preparation for safety improvements for motorists.
Work will be carried out between 7am to 6pm from Tuesday November 8 to Friday November 11, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.