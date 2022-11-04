Braidwood Times
Changed traffic conditions on the Kings Highway at Braidwood

Updated November 4 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 4:24pm
Changed traffic conditions on the Kings Highway at Braidwood

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Kings Highway for investigation work to be carried out east of Braidwood for about 2.8 kilometres between Clarevale Lane and Monkittee Street.

