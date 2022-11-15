Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Jay Stewart is walking to end homelessness in the Eurobodalla

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
November 15 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mogo's Jay Stewart at JJ's at the Marina, from where he will depart on December 3. Picture by James Tugwell.

A Mogo man is taking steps towards ending homelessness through organising a fundraising walk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.