Promotion perfection: How to get your business noticed

It is critical that as a business, you explore different ways to promote your business and reach out to your customers. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



As the holiday season approaches, so do the sales. Major shopping events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Boxing Day mean billions of reasons to get your promotions in order.



When everyone's having a sale, you may want to consider having a distinct offering from your clients. From promotional breakaway lanyards, consistent customer rewards, and the power of social media, modern retailers have the power of choice.



Let's review some of the different ways that you can perfect your promotional offers, and get your business noticed this holiday season.

Don't forget the basics

While promotions are a great way to make your business known, a quality customer experience remains one of the best ways to attract and retain customers.



Discounts may only be temporary, but decency, respect, and courtesy can leave a lasting impression on your shoppers.



As an employer, work with your team to encourage positive customer interactions. This doesn't have to involve a perpetual smile, glued to a team member's face - often, just the simple things matter.



Did you know that avoidable customer losses - potential spending, lost through actions such as poor customer service or stock unavailability - cost US businesses $150 billion annually?



It's a massive opportunity for businesses that may wish to improve their customer service experience.

Offer sensible, simple discounts

Another simple action that businesses can take to get their discount offerings out there is to offer clear, straightforward promotions. More often than not, a confusing or confounding promotion can lead to disappointed customers and the loss of potential sales.



A common place that this can be seen is in supermarkets. While a product ticket might read $4, save $0.75, often, a ticket will understate (in this case, state 10 per cent off) or standardise a discount to a simpler measure.



This allows customers to make quick comparisons - without trying to tear their hair out to identify the exact discount percentage of a product. In the end, this offers potential time savings - instead of staff hours being wasted on promotion, they can offer clarity and guidance to customers far more easily.

Reward your loyal customers

For many customers, being convinced to come back to a store they've previously shopped at isn't difficult. However, with discounts being offered at all angles, having a program that distinguishes you from your competitors can be a great way to bring back additional customers.



An example of one strategy that you can use to reward loyal customers is a rewards program. Whether this involves a simple hole punch system, to track purchases and offer a reward such as a free coffee or discount on your purchase, or something more complex, loyalty schemes encourage customers to return and receive a reward, which they can transfer into other rewards, such as trips, holidays, and kitchenware.



These can be boosted with bonus rewards schemes, such as those offered by Coles Group's Flybuys program. In turn, these bonus programs encourage customers to spend more within a particular brand - with the potential of discounts and exclusive offers.

Use social media to get out there

While social media has been around for nearly a decade, in recent years, empirical evidence has emerged to show a strong correlation between brand behaviour, and the way that younger generations such as millennials interact with them.



Recent reports have shown that millennials are highly engaged with technology, with approximately half of those surveyed using digital tools such as product reviews and social media brands to decide where they'll shop.



This is a massive potential opportunity for business - encouraging the application of customer feedback in places such as product reviews, or business pages.



To get the most out of your promotions, consider cross-channel promotion, using tools such as social media to communicate your discounts. Supported by adequate stock and excellent customer support, this can make a difference to the overall shopping experience.



Overall, it's critical that as a business, you explore different ways to promote your business and reach out to your customers. It may involve some of the elements covered in this article, or potentially some of your own creations, such as competitions and giveaways.

