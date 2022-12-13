Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Michael Pilbrow urges Goulburn electorate to voice opposition to Veolia incinerator

December 13 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Pilbrow (second from left) has joined community members in opposing the Veolia Advanced Energy Recovery Centre near Tarago. Picture supplied.

Michael Pilbrow is encouraging the community to make its feelings heard about a planned waste incinerator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.