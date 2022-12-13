An international travel agency has found Bungonia National Park to be one of the world's most rewarding yet underrated experiences.
A study by Explore Travel analysed 356 travel experiences in more than 130 countries. The travel experiences were given a score based on how highly reviewed they were in comparison to how popular they were - at least according to Google search volumes and Trip Advisor data.
The travel experiences with the lowest score were deemed the most 'underrated'. Bungonia National Park scored a three.
According to NSW National Parks, Bungonia is known as the 'adventure capital' of the Southern Tablelands, offering caving, canyoning, rock climbing, abseiling, hiking and impressive views.
What at first appears to be a dry plateau quickly opens itself up to reveal a diverse and dynamic landscape filled with natural surprises.
If you're local and haven't explored the park, it's definitely worth visiting over a weekend.
In fact, with 73 per cent of respondents to ACM's Heartbeat of Australia study planning to travel domestically, it may be a great addition to the itinerary of many Australians this summer.
According to Explore Travel, the National Park is "a must visit for anyone looking for a relaxing day away from crowded city streets".
Bungonia also boasts an impressive campground for those from further afield, from which travellers can enjoy hiking, caving, or bushwalking.
As for the 29 per cent of respondents planning an overseas trip, other global 'underrated' experiences rated by Explore Travel included hiking Scafberg Peak in Austria and exploring Sable Island in Canada.
Other recommendations were Pacuare River Rafting in Costa Rica, the Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa and Kopacki Rit Nature Park in Croatia.
Before travelling to any NSW National Parks it is recommended to check NPWS Alerts for up to date information on park closures and conditions.
Bungonia National Park is currently closed for routine pest management operations but will reopen on Saturday, December 10.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
