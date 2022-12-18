Many readers, including Leigh Palmer of Isaacs, were enamoured by the "lovely old AEC Reliance Canberra bus". Former bus driver Barry Snelson of Calwell reports his "first shift bus was one of these models, minus the side destination panel. Great old buses. Did you know that to stop the motor, you had to put the bus in first gear, clutch in, foot on brake and release the clutch, thus stalling the motor. Many drivers didn't have their foot on the brake hard enough and imagine the holes in the old Kingston Bus Depot Shed wall." Oh dear.