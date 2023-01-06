Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Community book fair heads to Braidwood

Updated January 6 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Braidwood book fair is back this January at the National Theatre. File picture.

The popular Braidwood Book Fair is back, and your empty bookshelves will thank you for it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.