Community book fair heads to Braidwood

The popular Braidwood Book Fair is back, and your empty bookshelves will thank you for it.
For eight days, the community can pick up a bargain and find something for everyone.
On offer is thousands of books for readers of all ages, as well as DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, magazines, puzzles and more.
Books will be divided into categories for easy browsing, including a fantastic children's section, and unusual and rare books.
The book fair will be held between Saturday January 21 until Saturday January 28 at the National Theatre, Wallace Street, Braidwood.
The book fair will be open 9 am to 4 pm daily.
Read also: How to be be sun safe this new year
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.