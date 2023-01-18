Discover thousands of literary 'treasures' at the Braidwood Book Fair

Bookworms in search for their next read have plenty to choose from at the Braidwood Book Fair.
The popular event will take place in the National Theatre on Wallace Street, from January 21 to 28, from 9am to 4pm.
Thousands of books have been sorted into different genres and age categories.
Book fair coordinator Marjorie Lemin said it was an opportunity to search for unique books.
"We would like them to come and enjoy browsing and finding treasures," she said.
"It's that delight people have when they find something they treasure."
DVDs, CDs, records, magazines, puzzles and other items are also for sale.
Different community groups will be present at the event.
