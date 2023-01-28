Growing up, Drew Tisdell watched aspiring performers in awe as they competed on shows in the hopes of being discovered, and has decided to do the same for one national contest.
The 22-year-old gardener from Braidwood has thrown his hat in the ring for Australian Idol, where the winner will be awarded $100,000 in prize money, and a recording contract with Sony Music.
The popular show that has discovered artists such as Guy Sebastian, Matt Corby and Jessica Mauboy, returns to our screens after a 14 year hiatus.
When Drew found out how long it had been, he knew he wanted to give it a shot.
"I definitely did watch the show growing up, because music was an outlet [for me] growing up," he said.
Before he could talk, Drew lip-synced to CDs in the car and one of his earliest memories of music, was when his grandfather put on Elvis TV, where he became transfixed and watched in silence.
At his time, his grandparents wanted to keep their grandson entertained when he visited and once Drew saw the king of rock and roll, he knew he wanted to perform.
When he moved to Braidwoood from Corrimal, the ambitious singer put his hand up for school productions - he was the youngest cast member of the Wizard of Oz as the cowardly lion, played Professor Callahan in Legally Blonde, Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, and the iconic ogre in Shrek.
The performer has also completed acting courses through a scholarship with the National Institute of Dramatic Art.
"The most comfort I get is on stage, that's where I feel most at home," he said.
Aspiring artists are judged by Grammy award-winning singer-songwriters Meghan Trainor and Harry Connick Junior (an American Idol judge), eight-time ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark and broadcaster Kyle Sandilands.
"Standing in front of the judges, there was nothing like it," Drew said.
"Listening to the radio then suddenly you're in front of them, it was a surreal experience.
"The things they told and gave me, they a wealth of knowledge you would spend thousands of dollars on."
Drew's friends came along with him to the audition and kept him entertained while he waited for his turn.
"When I made it [to the auditions], I felt like I was already a winner," he said.
He encourages aspiring musicians and performers to enter the competition, especially those from country towns.
"There was everything to gain and nothing to lose..." he said.
The show will be hosted by Australian Idol contestant and ARIA Award nominee Ricki-Lee Coulter, and former E! host and entertainment presenter Scott Tweedie.
Thousands of eager performers nationwide between the ages of 15 and 28 have auditioned, and only 50 will get a Golden Ticket.
Fifty will be then reduced to 24, where they will battle it out in the hopes of being chosen as the 12 who will perform in the live competition.
Australians then vote weekly to decide who the next Australian Idol will be.
Australian Idol will begin on Channel 7 on January 30, at 7.30pm.
Briannah Devlin
