The NSW premier has visited Moruya to open the upgrades to Moruya Emergency Department (ED).
The location of the press conference and ED opening on January 20 were moved at the last minute from outside Moruya Hospital to inside the facility after protestors arrived in River Street, Moruya with signs calling for better staffing ratios in hospitals across the state.
Inside, the premier said the new $2 million upgrades, which include an undercover vehicle ambulance bay, additional resuscitation and consulting spaces for patients and doubling the amount of treatment spaces in the emergency department, was fantastic news for the Moruya community.
"This will make a real difference to peoples' lives," he said.
"It's incredibly important that wherever you are in our great state, I want to have the best health care possible."
However the premier said the new facilities alone did not constitute healthcare.
"It's not just about the bricks and mortar," he said.
In September, a Southern NSW Local Health District spokesperson said the expanded emergency department would be fully staffed, with more full time staff hired to match the increased capacity.
Four nurses are rostered on during an average night shift at Moruya Hospital. Over the past few months, many nights have seen only three nurses work, because the facility cannot find more staff to work.
Mr Perrottet acknowledged staffing the facility was an issue and said National Cabinet was working with the Federal Government to address shortages in key industries, including nursing.
"My view is that we will see a significant increase in labor opportunities over the course of this year," he said.
What was first promised as the $260 million Eurobodalla Hospital development, the premier called the "$260 million redevelopment".
When asked about the $2 million Moruya ED upgrades coming from the $260 million funding, Mr Perrottet acknowledged there were "always different views", but said healthcare was "all about coordination".
Mr Perrottet said work would commence on the new Eurobodalla Hospital in February. The existing Moruya Hospital, including the ED upgrades, will eventually close once the new hospital opens.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
