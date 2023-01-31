A man who was supposedly "going well" while on parole for a police pursuit has once again led police on a dangerous chase on the South Coast.
Alan Bruce Potts, 47, appeared before Wollongong Local Court yesterday on six charges relating to a police pursuit on January 20.
Police allege Potts led police on a high speed chase near Batemans Bay in broad daylight, requiring five cars to bring the rampage to a halt.
Potts reached speeds of up to 170km/h just after 4pm last Friday afternoon, posing a significant risk to the general public, police prosecutors said.
Potts' dangerous driving allegedly led to two collisions on local roads.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard found the police version of the matter "very concerning" and Potts was refused bail.
