Teen to front court after head-on collision at Nerriga

A teenage boy has been charged following an investigation into a serious crash in the state's Monaro region last month.
About 5.10pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, emergency services were called to Nerriga Road, Nerriga, after reports a southbound silver Mazda CX5 SUV and a northbound blue Mitsubishi Triton utility collided head-on in the southbound lane.
The driver of the SUV - a woman aged 57 - and her 53-year-old male passenger were trapped before being freed by Fire and Rescue NSW crews.
They were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Canberra Hospital with abdominal and chest injuries, with the woman also suffering pelvic, spinal and upper body injuries that required surgery.
The driver of the utility - a 17-year-old boy - and his 17-year-old female passenger were taken to Braidwood Hospital before being transferred to Canberra Hospital with fractured limbs.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District attended and established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit.
Following inquiries, the 17-year-old boy attended Queanbeyan Police Station on Friday, February 3. He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and two counts of cause bodily by misconduct in charge of motor vehicle.
He is due to appear at a children's court on Monday, March 20.
His driver's licence was also suspended.
