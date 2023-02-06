If you thought last year's Goulburn Rodeo would go unmatched, think again.
Plenty of people flocked to the Goulburn Recreational Area on Saturday, February 4 for the latest edition and were left in awe of the top class bull riding on show.
Goulburn Rodeo Club treasurer Michael Berg said the annual event was a huge success.
"Last year's event was the best one we'd ever had, but it looks like this one will outdo that one," Berg said.
Riders came from all over the state, but there were also a couple who came from Townsville and Victoria.
There were plenty of categories on show, but a couple stood out.
"Most of the crowd comes to watch the bull ride because there's more action," Berg said.
"They love the barrel race and roping too, but all the categories are very popular."
The next Goulburn Rodeo Club event planned will be the Bullarama on October 28.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
