More than 180 residents overflowed from Broulee Public School Hall for a Broulee Mossy Point Community Association meeting regarding a four storey building development application in the area.
The association called a community meeting on February 2 after a an application for seven four storey buildings consisting of nine units on 92 Smith Street, Broulee was submitted to Eurobodalla Shire Council for approval on January 19.
The submission lodged by Merimbula-based town planning firm PLANNED includes elevators and stairwells used to access rooftop patios with ocean views in five of the seven unit pods. The stairwells reach a height of 11.5 metres, exceeding the council building standard height in Broulee of 8.5 metres.
The estimated cost for the project is $5,349,669.
Eurobodalla Shire Council GM Warwick Winn told the crowd development applications with a breach such as this were legally allowed to be submitted for a council to consider. He said in such applications, the breach was assessed and a report developed. He said this report would include issues such as traffic flow, congestion, access, density and sewage and would be presented to the councillors.
The councillors will have to vote on the application and provide reasoning for their decision to either approve or reject the proposal.
Mr Winn said the council had to receive and consider such applications.
"They can't be turned around at the front counter," he said.
"Just because they have asked for that level doesn't mean they are going to get it."
Mr Winn said the applicant could adjust the submitted application to reduce the scale and nature of the breach if the current plan was rejected by the councillors.
"Most DAs of this nature change and evolve as they go on," he said.
Broulee resident and trained architect Owen Abbott told the crowd he thought PLANNED had submitted their ideal application, including the rooftop terrace which caused the height breach, but may adjust the plan in the future if it was not accepted.
He said, while one of the development application's justification for breaching the limit according to their submission to the council was "affordability" during a housing crisis, a rooftop terrace with ocean views would drive up the price, making the accommodation less affordable.
Association president Andrew Bain said while the association would put in a submission, it was important residents submitted individual submissions too.
"Write to councillors and staff so they can consider what the community wants," he said.
Mr Winn also encouraged everyone to make a submission regarding the development application.
"I encourage everyone to make a submission," he said.
He said while emotional pulls to the nature of the village were good, submissions should try to appeal to codes and the local environmental plans.
Councillors Anthony Mayne, Tanya Dannock and Tubby Harrison were all in attendance at the meeting.
Submissions close February 13. For more information, or to lodge a submission, visit the Eurobodalla Shire Council website.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
