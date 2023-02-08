A woman with a a planning and natural resource management background has been appointed chair of South East Local Land Services.
Current acting chair and board member Fay Steward was confirmed in the role recently.
A spokesperson said her early career in rural and regional town planning focused primarily on developing strategic land use policy and strategy for various NSW government land planning and management agencies.
"Fay has worked successfully with many community based organisations to establish co-operative agreements to manage parks and reserves with intrinsic natural and cultural values," he said.
Ms Steward was appointed to the board in 2019.
Mila Bristow has also joined the board. She is the general manager, partnerships and innovation at Plant Health Australia (PHA) based in Canberra. She has a background in forest and agriculture sciences, agribusiness innovation, and natural resource management.
She has an MBA and is a recent AICD graduate. She has over 25 years' experience as a plant scientist and manager, with more than six years executive leadership experience.
The spokesperson said she had experience with advisory panel and steering committee roles and had held senior and executive roles in Australia's agri-innovation system in state and territory governments, universities, research development corporations and not-for-profits.
The South East Board has also welcomed the reappointment of Bunja Smith.
Local Land Services chair Allison Harker said board succession was an important part of the strategic commitment to growing the body.
"Local Land Services boards support our on-ground work focused on securing the long-term sustainability of our natural resources and agricultural industries in NSW," she said.
"I congratulate Fay on her leadership of the board during her acting period, and now welcome her as our ongoing chair. I know they are in great hands with Fay!"
Local Land Services boards are made up of a mix of ministerially appointed and elected members, with staggered terms to ensure consistent ongoing leadership.
