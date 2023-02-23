Braidwood CWA rooms to be transformed into co-working spaces

The Braidwood CWA rooms are set for a transformation.
Member for Monaro Nichole Overall announced the rooms are a part of a $400,000 project to transform five local halls into co-working spaces.
The aim is to provide affordable, equipped and shared community spaces for women and men in regional and rural parts of the state.
Mrs Overall said that with remote working being so popular it was important for initiatives like these in regional areas.
"Braidwood has attracted many from Sydney and larger provincial areas due to its thriving culture and activities, and I'm so pleased to see this happen for the CWA of NSW," Mrs Overall said.
"The CWA has a long history of being the focal point of regional towns including in Monaro, opening their doors to those who needed a space for meetings, celebrations or simply a cuppa and a chat.
"This isn't just for benefit for CWA of NSW members - it's of benefit to the entire community, which is what the CWA's generosity and spirit is all about."
CWA of NSW rooms in Braidwood, Dorrigo, Walgett, Canowindra and North Star will be revitalised with installation of high-speed internet connection, security access systems and office equipment.
The new co-working spaces will be available to all members of the community to hire for an affordable cost.
The dedicated spaces can be accessed for a broad range of uses including remote working, training and education, information sessions and networking.
Braidwood CWA Treasurer, Kerrin Glover says the Braidwood branch of the CWA of NSW was delighted to have the opportunity to provide the community with a co-working space.
"The funding will allow us to set up a fantastic technology hub for professionals who work remotely, giving them a space to work effectively and a chance to make connections with other members of our community, Ms Glover said.
"The space will also be able to be used for training, community groups and social events. We are very excited about this next chapter for the CWA, which will allow us to continue to support our local community in new ways."
