Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's Tribe Breweries goes into voluntary administration

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tribe Breweries community liaison officer Geoff Kettle, former CEO Anton Szpitalak and people and culture manager, David Finch, at the facility in 2019. Tribe Breweries entered voluntary administration on Tuesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Tribe Breweries, including its Goulburn operation, has entered voluntary administration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.