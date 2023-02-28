Braidwood Times
Multi-day Murramarang South Coast Walk opens for bookings

By Milly Shanahan and James Tugwell
February 28 2023 - 3:21pm
New track down to Dark Beach,Murramarang National Park. Picture by John Spencer.

A new multi-day walk is opening in Murramarang National Park.

