Business owners in Monaro are a long way from the big smoke, but they still want to make sure the NSW government and opposition hear their concerns before the state election in two weeks.
A feeling of neglect from Macquarie Street is present among owners, one saying NSW may as well stand for "Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong".
Peter Lindbeck, a fifth-generation butcher in Queanbeyan, said the NSW government had become complacent on regional issues.
Lindbeck's Butchery, on Cooma Street, has been part of the community since 1928. Two weeks out from the NSW state election the biggest issue for Mr Lindbeck was the Ellerton Drive extension.
Former Monaro MP and deputy premier John Barilaro started the long-awaited road project but Mr Lindbeck said the job was not finished.
"The two ends of the EDE - one in Jerrabomberra and one on Yass Road - that is now a quagmire of traffic," Mr Lindbeck said.
Mr Lindbeck wants to see the government complete the road and develop a noise abatement strategy for vehicles travelling on the road. "A lot of people in the town are being hurt by the amount of noise that they get from the vehicles on that road, starting at half-past-five in the morning and it goes all day," he said.
Since Labor lost the 2011 election the Liberal-Nationals coalition have maintained power.
"The greatest drawback to having someone in power for so long is that I think they get a bit complacent about it," Mr Lindbeck said.
"I'm not sure that a little area like Queanbeyan that we are foremost in the minds of the state government. It would certainly be great to get a bit more attention spent on regions like ours in particular the Queanbeyan area."
Rising inflation and cost-of-living pressures have been exacerbated in the region, residents of Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council to face a 64 per cent increase in their general rates over the next three years.
The council had been prevented from raising rates after the NSW government made the decision to amalgamate the Queanbeyan and Palerang councils in 2016, a decision which angered many.
"A lot of people are very dirty on the Liberals and Nationals," said Mr Lindbeck, who ran unsuccessfully for the QPRC on independent mayor Kenrick Winchester's ticket in 2021.
"People are pretty much up in arms about that decision which was made by the current government."
With so many Canberrans treating Braidwood as a pitstop for a coffee and pie before they tackle the Clyde, baker Mark Barrington would like to see the roads in and out of Braidwood sorted out.
"From a business point-of-view we have a vested interest for our customers out of town to get here reasonably smoothly," Mr Barrington said.
"They obviously need to be able to park and at the moment that's increasingly difficult," he said.
Braidwood candlestick maker Scott Williams is also concerned about the cost-of-living crisis. His business, Bees R Us, specialises in beeswax candles and fresh honey sourced from hives between Braidwood and Batemans Bay.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
