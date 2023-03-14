More than 1000 people descended on Hanging Rock Batemans Bay for the SHASA EV Day - Electrify Everything Expo.
There were 40 electric vehicles to see, including 18 different models of electric car and four hybrids.
For 30 people, there was the opportunity to test drive one of the vehicles, and SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell was able to try an electric BMW - which she said was a "real buzz" compared to her normal Nissan Leaf.
Ms Maxwell said the benefits of EVs included being fun to drive, very powerful, cheaper to run and maintain, healthier by not emitting poisonous exhaust gases and quieter in urban areas.
There were also lots of test drives of electric bikes, electric scooters, electric lawn mowers and all terrain vehicles on the day.
Mayor Mat Hatcher arrived at the expo in his mayoral Tesla 3 to open the event.
"With the very low maintenance and running costs and lots of km travelled, Matt's decision to go with an EV was a very economical one," Ms Maxwell said.
Cr Hatcher said the council was keen to do what it could to increase the number of fast chargers in the Eurobodalla so the shire became an EV tourist friendly destination. He said 80 to 90 per cent of the charging of his mayoral car was done on the Tesla home charger at his house.
Gilmore MP Fiona Philips said the National EV Strategy would be launched very soon and would include more measures to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles.
She said the removal of fringe benefits tax from EV fleets would make leasing the EV a very cost effective option and the removal of the luxury tax on most EVs had helped to make them cheaper. The Federal Government will also ensure there is a network of EV fast chargers on major highways at a maximum 150km intervals.
SHASA will be running EV test drives during the year at the various markets around the Eurobodalla.
