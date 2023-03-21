Overall makes final pitch for Monaro

My husband of 26 years would probably suggest that one of the advantages of seeing a woman in this position is the ability to multitask.- Nichole Overall
The Nationals candidate for Monaro is tough.
She has to be in the age of foul online rage where abuse is rampant and apparently grown-up men say literally unprintable things, often about women.
But she doesn't want to dwell on foulness directed her way - it goes with the turf of being a woman in the rough world of politics.
Instead, Nichole Overall says she should be judged on her record.
She was elected to the New South Wales legislative assembly seat of Monaro in the by-election on February 12 last year.
"I've been in the role for a year and I feel that in that relatively short time I've demonstrated what an effective member I can be," she said.
And then she rolls out a list of school upgrades and openings which have happened in the past year. She accepts the work was commissioned before she took the seat but said that she has made sure that commitments were kept.
She portrays herself as a woman of action and not just words. She says her strength is "not just knowing the issues but providing solutions and outcomes".
"That's what my focus has been and that's what I want to continue focusing on should I be successful on March 26."
She is the first woman to hold the NSW state seat of Monaro in its different forms since 1856. She says her sex has "a level of import and historical significance, and I'm really proud of that".
But it is not, she says, "why I am here". She says her purpose, rather, is to get things done.
Would she describe herself as a feminist? "I think most women these days would be," she responds. But her aim is broad, she says: "I'm about promoting and advising groups - all groups, including women and young women.
"I'm an equal opportunist."
She was born and raised in Griffith and grew up as a working class girl, the daughter of a nurse and truck driver. Her mother and father were both in their late teens when they had her.
She was the first person in her family to go to university, starting a communications degree at the University of Canberra when she was 18. She lived in a flat in Queanbeyan and worked as a local journalist to put herself though university.
She is decidedly of Queanbeyan rather than Canberra in outlook and allegiance.
Her husband, Tim, spent 17 years on the Queanbeyan City, then Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional council, including 13 years as mayor.
She met him at a Christmas party in 1996. She asked him to marry her. He said "yes" and they married the following year. They have two sons, Nick, 25, and Alex, 23.
Despite only being elected a year ago, she is clearly a politician to her fingertips. She declares she has no ambitions except to serve.
She does not reveal any aims to reach the heights reached by her predecessor John Barilaro who was deputy premier of New South Wales. "My ambition is to continue to do the best possible job I can for Monaro. That's how I've spent every day of the last 12 months.
"I'm not in it for career moves or what comes next. I'm doing it because I truly love our communities and want to make sure they are looked after and not overlooked."
She was clearly no political virgin before her election.
She was heavily involved in her husband's four election campaigns before he retired as a councillor ("So, when people say, 'Have you got much background in this?' Well, yes, I do," she said).
There was a coincidence of events which propelled her into the front line: both her husband and Mr Barilaro stepped down.
"It all sort of fitted into place and it was a case of now or never," she said at the time.
She is astute politically, steering between extremes. On global warming, for example, she's said in the past she accepts completely that it is happening and that human activity is causing it. "I personally am very progressive and proactive about all that," she said.
But she accompanies her progressive phraseology with warnings against "castrophising" about it. That might cause "undue anxiety".
"Our role as leaders and adults is to provide solutions, not scare the wits out of people.
"The more that we can do and invest in resources and technology and practical solutions that don't negatively impact people, especially our farming communities, that's what I'm about."
The seat, with its mixture of the rural and the urban in Queanbeyan, has swung between Labor and Nationals since 1976. It's often thought of as a "bellwether" - the party that wins Monaro often forms the NSW government.
It was held by the National Party and Mr Barilaro for a decade. Labor's Steve Whan, who is also running this time, held it for eight years until 2011.
When Mrs Overall won in 2022, she got 46 per cent of the vote to Labor's 32 per cent - but there was a swing against the Nationals.
That may or may not have been because of the undoubted loyalty which Mr Barilaro had built up over more than a decade, even as he infuriated many people. He was prominent as the Nationals leader in the assembly and as the state's deputy premier.
He was upfront and vocal. Nobody would call him quiet.
Nichole Overall's style is different. She clearly does have a profile. People recognise her in cafes and greet her.
Generalisations about women having a different style of politics from men's are dangerous (think of Mrs Thatcher's aggressive style), but Nichole Overall thinks there may be some differences between men and women in power: "My husband of 26 years would probably suggest that one of the advantages of seeing a woman in this position is the ability to multitask.
"It's about looking at things differently - about being able to see outside the square, and see different opportunities."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.