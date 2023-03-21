A Moruya MMA fighter has been crowned Eternal Lightweight Champion of Australia.
Blake Donnelly defeated defending champion David Martinez in three rounds at the Southport Sharks Club on the Gold Coast on March 18.
Donnelly said he was "riding the high" after the victory.
"When they put the belt around me it was better than I was expecting," he said.
Donnelly said he felt in control throughout the entire bout.
"I sensed him breathing heavier in the second round," he said.
"I just worked him over in that third round and implemented my game plan to shut him down.
"I almost finished him off at the end of the third."
However as the two fighters were called back to the centre of the ring for round four, Martinez was slow to rise from the stool in the corner, where he was surrounded by his coach and support staff. When he failed to stand up to fight for the fourth round, Donnelly was declared the winner of the fight, and national champion.
"You do all this training then it finally falls into place," Donnelly said.
"I instantly realised what happened."
Just days after winning the biggest fight of his career, Donnelly said the title of national champion wouldn't distract him from working hard towards his ultimate goal of breaking into the UFC.
"Until that's ticked off, I'm not going to be truly satisfied," he said.
"It's time to step it up a notch.
"I'm so close to being where I want to be."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
