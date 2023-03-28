The Gunning's Picture House Theatre is turning 87 this year and they are about to undergo massive renovations; and they won't go out without a bang.
I Don't Go Shearing Now is a salute to the Australian shearing wool industry. The event has been organised by folk singer Martyn Wyndham-Read and he will be accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Clare O'Meara as well as Australian historian Warren Fahey.
Mr Fahey is the founder of Rousabout Records who have assisted artists such as Eric Bogle with his career. Since then, he as written over 100 songs, 30 books and broadcasted on commercial radio.
Mr Fahey has been interested in and attending folk festivals since just after he finished school in the 1960s. He said that when it comes to singers and songwriters, there is a responsibility to share an undervalued part of the Australian culture.
During the extravaganza, attendees will be transported back to the noisy days of hand-shearing and early machine-shearing where the yell of "Rouseabout - Tar Here!" and "Wool away!"
The trio will be heading to The Picture House Theatre in Gunning, The National Theatre in Braidwood (3.30pm April 2), the School of Arts in Carcoar, Dalton Public Hall, The Goulburn Club (April 5) and at the National Folk Festival in Canberra in April.
For tickets to the Braidwood performance visit https://circlemusic.iwannaticket.com.au/event/i-dont-go-shearing-now-MjgzMTk
