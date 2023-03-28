Grumpy Old Man - what on earth is an influencer

I constantly see people described as influencers.
And I'm wondering what the heck that term actually means.
Now I've made only a cursory reading of a few of the many, many articles that mention so-called influencers, and as far as I can tell there is a common description.
An influencer seems to be a person so full of their own perceived self-importance that they believe people will copy whatever they do, eat, drink, wear and so forth.
And so they demand free stuff, again under the belief that they are so important their followers will take time off from trying to collect the toenail and nasal hair clippings of the so-called influencers, and instead copy their habits, hobbies and lack of style.
Talk about having tabs on yourself
As I said, they call themselves influencers, but I think there is a common Australian term that is more accurate.
Now, it's probably not appropriate to use that term here, but let's just say it is a shortened version of the phrase Wally Banker.
And what seems so annoyingly common among these Wallies is the complete vacuous superficiality they constantly display.
Do they really think money-grubbing, self-indulgent, slimy selfishness is really the sort of influence the world needs?
Now, it would be a different story if these people used their perceived profile to set examples of building houses for the homeless, planting market gardens to feed the impoverished and malnourished, encouraging people to get involved in environmental programs or the like.
But no, it's all about trying to make money out of vulnerable people still trying to establish their own identities.
Fortunately there are scores of people counteracting that trend - by teaching, coaching junior sporting teams, mentoring, training, volunteering in the community, looking after neighbours and just living their lives in ways that set positive examples.
They are the real influencers of this world.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.