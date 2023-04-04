When he arrived in Moruya, Bruce Buchanan had nothing but the clothes on his back.
He used to live comfortably in Sydney, but the 74-year-old retiree found himself struggling a year ago with deteriorating physical and mental health and soon became homeless.
However, thanks to his sister Gaye Finch who calls Moruya home, and the generosity of strangers, he's back on his feet.
"He rang me and said 'could I stay for a week?' He was at rock bottom," Gaye said.
After a year of waiting, Bruce was offered a rental property, but had no household essentials to put in it, and Gaye knowing the generosity of the community sprang into action.
She thought to post his plight on the Moruya community noticeboards on Facebook with a simple request: "I know that Moruya is a caring community so I'm asking if anyone has anything they can offer him from cooking pots to a bed, chair, TV, microwave or linen...we would be eternally grateful."
Within a week, Gaye received more than 150 responses from people wanting to donate blankets, televisions, a lounge, crockery, wardrobes, heaters, microwaves and much more.
People were willing to deliver and move Bruce's new furniture into his unit.
Local business Watson Blinds & Awnings, reached out to Gaye and offered to fit out Bruce's new home with blinds and curtains.
Bruce was overwhelmed by the community's kindness. "I felt embarrassed at first, but it really lifted a big load off my shoulders."
Since moving to Moruya, Bruce's health and lifestyle has significantly improved.
"Living with Gaye let me establish myself. I got my feet on the ground, I got well. I've met some new people and now I'm involved in the community," Bruce said.
For the first time in his life, Bruce had to consider moving into public housing or even a residential aged care facility, just to regain his independence.
Gaye said her 40 years of experience in community services meant she could help with the paperwork and appointments, but even then it was a challenging process to find Bruce a home.
"It was a really huge job to apply for housing. He had to complete so many forms, change his driver's license, find his birth certificate...he had to get a medical form completed but had to wait six weeks to see a GP," Gaye said.
Despite the long wait, Bruce and Gaye were thrilled with the outcome.
Bruce's experience is a positive story in a steadily worsening homelessness crisis. It shows that just by asking for help, the community are willing to give.
"That was the key - all we had to do is just ask.
"There's no shame in asking for help."
