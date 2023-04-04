A man was taken to hospital following a shed fire near Windellama on Saturday night.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said a Windellama crew was called to the Spa Road property, some 20km from the rural locality, at 9.20am Sunday.
Police called the RFS after they were alerted by the shed owner's emergency beacon (Epirb).
Mr Butler said the fire in the 20 metre by 30m galvanised iron shed occurred the night before and was smouldering by the time the crew arrived.
The shed was destroyed and the crew extinguished the wreckage.
NSW Ambulance media confirmed a male aged in his 50s was taken by road ambulance to Goulburn Base Hospital suffering burns. The spokesperson did not know the extent of the burns.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
