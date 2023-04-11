A small boat capsized near Narooma Bar as it was trying to enter Narooma Bar.
Police, Marine Rescue Narooma and NSW Ambulance Paramedics attended the scene that involved two people after the boat capsized in rough waters at 11.25am on Wednesday, April 5.
One male believed to be in his 70s was removed from the water by Far South Coast Surf Lifesaving personnel and taken to a nearby beach.
NSW Ambulance Paramedics performed CPR but were unable to revive the man.
One woman believed to be in her 60s was rescued from the water by a passing boat.
She was taken to Moruya Hospital in a satisfactory condition for further treatment.
Marine Rescue NSW Monaro Zone duty operations manager Glenn Sullivan said the local boating community responded to an emergency distress message they put out from the Narooma radio base.
"A number of vessels attended the scene to provide assistance including Marine Rescue, Surf Lifesaving Club and Westpac Life Saver Helicopter," he said.
"They had already been out earlier in the day.
"Conditions outside the bar weren't too bad but the bar was rough and it is up to every skipper to assess conditions," Mr Sullivan said.
It is not known if the people were locals or holiday-makers.
Whether or not they were wearing life jackets will be part of the coronial investigation.
Officers from South Coast Police District and the Marine Area Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Mr Sullivan said the boat had washed up on the beach and was in the hands of NSW Police.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
