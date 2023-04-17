Braidwood Times
Man dies in ute rollover at Braidwood

Updated April 18 2023 - 8:14am, first published 8:11am
A man believed to be in his 50s has died in a ute rollover at Braidwood overnight.
A man believed to be in his 50s has died in a ute rollover at Braidwood overnight.

A man has died after his ute ran off the road and rolled at Braidwood overnight.

