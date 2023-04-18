Far South Coast primary producers, the tourism sector and broader community would benefit heaps if locals embraced the Gourmet Coast Trail.
The trail extending from Batemans Bay to the Victorian border was established in late 2020 to help the region take advantage of its wonderful produce.
Truffle farmer and trail co-founder Fiona Kotvojs said our region is unique for its diverse high-quality produce spanning beef, chocolate, dairy, gin, seafood, seaweed, smoked products, truffles and wine.
This distinguishes us from established gourmet destinations like the Hunter and Barossa valleys and while similar to Tasmania and the Margaret River "we are pretty much undiscovered", she said.
Purchasing local produce reduces emissions because it doesn't have to be transported vast distances.
Plus "the businesses and primary producers we have are very focused on the environment, regeneration and eliminating waste", Ms Kotvojs said.
Additionally, supermarkets may not always differentiate between the region's grass-fed, free range beef, chicken and eggs, for example, and inferior products.
"If we get the quality recognised here and have a better market locally that means better returns for our producers and the next generation will want to stay," she said.
Many local tourism operators and community groups are working to spread tourism more evenly across the year rather than being heavily concentrated during summer.
Strategies include mountain biking, First Nations cultural tourism, eco-tourism and staging events and festivals in shoulder season while the Gourmet Coast Trail was created to raise awareness there is more to this region than great beaches.
"There is a lot to see and do like truffle hunting and oyster shucking workshops and many of these foods are better in winter," Ms Kotvojs said.
Bringing visitors to the region year-round creates year-round employment in the tourism sector and broader local economy.
Year-round employment means people living in the region year-round and not coming and going.
"It becomes a more resilient economy and you have a community wth heart when people come together and volunteer," Ms Kotvoys said.
Locals can help by recognising this bounty of quality produce and telling other people what an amazing region we have.
She said pre-COVID, visiting friends and families was one of the major reasons visitors came to the region.
The trail has developed multi-day itineraries to encourage people to stay three nights exploring the region rather than just stay one or two nights in one place.
"If everyone does that you have increased your tourism output by 50 percent, instead of trying to find more people.
"Then people say they didn't have enough time to see everything they wanted and they come back," she said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
