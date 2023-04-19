2023 Braidwood Community and Business Directory

Story by Braidwood District Historical Society president Peter Smith.
The Braidwood and District Historical Society's plan for the construction of the Braidwood Heritage Centre has received funding from a Bushfire Recovery Grant designed to be an economic stimulus and create employment opportunities.
As such, professional staff will be employed and supported by volunteers. Profits from the Heritage Centre will support preservation and maintenance of the museum.
The $3.75 million dollar project will include artisan studios enabling a market and working space for craftsman to demonstrate, manufacture and sell their products, a college of lost crafts, a working blacksmith shop, homestyle accommodation which will include a common lounge/dining and kitchen as well as six private rooms with ensuites, new exhibition spaces, café, museum shop and improved access and museum facilities.
All of this is to be built at the rear of the museum building.
The project is being managed by New South Wales Public Works Advisory.
Construction is due to commence by mid-year and be completed by mid-2024. It is expected to bring a substantial increase in tourism for the town and district and make Braidwood a sought-after destination.
It will create jobs and opportunities not only for the Heritage Centre but also creating benefits for other Braidwood businesses.
