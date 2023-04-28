Grumpy Old Man - is it time for a D-plate on cars

As a society we have long put square plastic plates in cars to signify different things.
There is he L-plate, letting everyone else on the road know that the driver is still learning, so everyone else hopefully gives them a bit more space, and shows them a bit more patience.
Then there are those with P-plates, inexperienced drivers with probationary licences, and again everyone else usually backs off a bit because people with P-plates so often drive like idiots at ridiculous speeds, overtaking on blind turns, and generally taking absurd risks.
And there have been suggestions in recent years that elderly drivers should also be asked to put a similar plate on their cars, so other road users are made aware that the drivers could be a bit slower and more cautious than the rest.
But I'm wondering if that is enough.
Recently, as I was running late for an appointment and stuck behind a slow-moving vehicle, I started to think we also need to introduce a D-plate.
Whoever was driving the vehicle in front of me seemed incapable of using either an indicator or accelerator, making them a perfect candidate for a D-plate.
And we all know the odds of being stuck behind a driver like this always increases in proportion with how much of a rush you are in.
But I could only assume this person's driving eccentricities were caused by them being disabled.
READ MORE:
After all, indicating before turning and accelerating up to reasonable speeds so as to not impede traffic flow is just something we all do, isn't it?
But as I sat behind this vehicle, emblazoned with a company logo, I started wondering what sort of horrendous injuries the driver had suffered.
And I was growing in admiration for the company that employed someone who suffered such obvious challenges in life.
A few years ago I met through the Disabled Surfers Association an amazing man who lost virtually half his body when he was hit by a train.
Maybe that was him in the car in front of me.
Or maybe someone else like him.
And that's why we need a D-plate, to let us all know when a driver has a disability, so we can excuse the occasional issue like not indicating when turning, because the driver might not have enough hands to flick that lever, or enough feet to press an accelerator.
I think we are all reasonable people, and we will happily make allowances for people who have disabilities or are recovering from injuries.
And it will stop us getting frustrated and being tempted to call the driver a range of other names, some of which might start with the letter D.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
