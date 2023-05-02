Braidwood Times
Don't miss Colin Fassnidge cooking at Narooma Oyster Festival

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:05pm
Never too many chefs in the kitchen. James White of Olssons Salt, chef Colin Fassnidge and cooking show host Courtney Roulston at the Narooma Oyster Festival 2022. Picture by Rob Locke
After his first taste of Narooma Oyster Festival last year nothing can keep legendary chef Colin Fassnidge away from this year's festival, not even a hectic filming schedule.

