The Forestry Corporation says there is no need for environmental activists, Shoalhaven Council or the community to worry about the fate of Australia's largest spotted gum, known as Big Spotty.
"I want to reassure the community that the tree known as Big Spotty is well protected within an area of forest that will never be harvested," said the corporation's southern regional manager, Lee Blessington.
He said more than half of the State Forest estate was protected for conservation, including a protection zone specifically set aside for Big Spotty.
"There are strict environmental rules regulating forestry operations in NSW that were developed by expert scientific panels to protect wildlife, waterways and biodiversity," Mr Blessington said.
"The North Brooman State Forest has been harvested and regrown many times over more than 100 years including in 2005, 1978, 1966, 1951 and earlier, but the tree known as Big Spotty has been carefully protected every time.
"Forestry Corporation is due to selectively harvest this forest again and is about to commence a months-long planning process that will involve ecology surveys and careful mapping to identify and protect the unique features of this forest, including this significant tree," he said.
"We will publish a detailed plan once our planning is complete and I encourage any interested community members to visit the plan portal our website and subscribe to the plan for updates."
