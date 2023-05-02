Sustainable design Minecraft comp returns for 2023

Council is celebrating World Environment Day with a Minecraft Sustainable Design Competition for primary school students across the council area.
The competition was first launched last year, and we received some fantastic Minecraft creations from local students. The submissions were very innovative and showcased a passion for sustainability.
At last year's awards ceremony Mayor Kenrick Winchester said that we could be seeing the designs of some future urban planners.
"This competition is a great opportunity for young people to learn about important sustainability challenges and discover positive changes they can make," Cr Winchester said.
"With the competition back for 2023, I'm really excited to see some brilliant new worlds created.
"The theme for the competition this year is 'Solutions to Plastic Pollution' and we're asking students to design something that reduces, replaces, re-uses or repurposes plastic."
The competition is open to all primary school students who live in QPRC.
You can download a standardised base world to use when building your design, then record a short, narrated video of your design for submission into the competition.
"The competition closes on Monday 5 June, which is World Environment Day," he said.
An awards ceremony will be held on Friday June 23.
A montage of entries will be displayed, and prizes are on offer for the most innovative designs. Some prizes have been provided by sponsors including Questacon, The National Dinosaur Museum, and Cockington Green Gardens.
Find out more details about the competition, download the base world, and submit your video entry at www.qprc.nsw.gov.au/minecraftcomp
