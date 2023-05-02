Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Sustainable design Minecraft comp returns for 2023

By Qpr Council
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kids will be able to use Minecraft to create sustainable designs. Picture Minecraft media.
Kids will be able to use Minecraft to create sustainable designs. Picture Minecraft media.

Council is celebrating World Environment Day with a Minecraft Sustainable Design Competition for primary school students across the council area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.