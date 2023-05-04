Grumpy Old Man - The zombie apocalypse has arrived

It seems the Zombie apocalypse has arrived - which is hardly surprising.
After all we have been through in the past few years, it seemed inevitable that zombies would arise and start to take over streets, neighbourhoods, even whole cities.
But the zombies have come from an unexpected source.
You see, as I watched coronavirus spread across the earth, I expected it to unleash hordes of the undead roaming the streets in the search for edible brains,.
Or at the very least, I was waiting to see people who had experienced close encounters with death due to COVID-19 emerge all deformed and seek to exact a horrible revenge on the few people not yet touched by the virus.
After all, if there is one thing that the movie industry has taught us it is that killer pandemics sparked by mysterious viruses that spread across the globe are inevitably followed by hordes of killer zombies being unleashed.
This had been predicted over the course of several decades in so many movies, because killer pandemics sit right at the nexus between horror and science-fiction, making it perfect fodder for Hollywood blockbusters.
Just think of the 1960s movie The Last Man of Earth, which was remade as The Omega Man, which was remade again as I am Legend.
But there are others predicting the same apocalyptic fate for humanity, like 28 Days, Quarantine, World War Z, Night of the Living Dead, Day Of The Dead, Dawn Of The Dead and even the darkly comedic Shaun Of The Dead, and more.
The playbook is quite clear on this, mysterious global pandemics are supposed to be followed by zombies, mutants or even vampires rising up to battle with mankind.
Sure, not all Hollywood blockbusters have followed the script, like the 2011 movie Contagion which is disturbingly prophetic in its plot about a pandemic emerging from China, discussions about how often people touch their faces, and references to "fake news" long before Donald Trump made the phrase part of the modern idiom, but while the bodies piled up they did not rise again to live, or maybe un-live, another day.
But no, the zombies roaming our streets have not risen from the dead, and are not looking for victims to eat their brains - although they could could certainly do with an increase in brain volume.
Instead these were zombies walking mindlessly, aimlessly, seemingly transfixed and under the hypnotic power of things they held in their hands.
Their eyes were dead, their faces expressionless, as they stared helplessly at the master that controlled their dwindling minds - making them walk into trees and posts, and in front of traffic.
And here I am, thinking mobile phones aren't all that entertaining.
Unless people are using them to watch zombie movies.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.