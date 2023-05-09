Police extradite man to face Braidwood domestic violence allegations

A man has been extradited from the Northern Territory and charged over alleged domestic violence offences in Braidwood.
Between March and April 2023, officers from Monaro Police District commenced an investigation into alleged domestic violence offences in Braidwood.
Following extensive inquires, police obtained an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old man, who was known to be residing in Alice Springs.
ALSO READ:
On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, officers from Northern Territory Police arrested a 39-year-old man by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant in NSW.
The next day, detectives from NSW travelled to the Northern Territory where they applied for, and were granted, his extradition to NSW.
He was escorted by police and arrived at Sydney Airport on Friday, May 5.
He was then taken to Mascot Police Station, where the outstanding warrant was executed for 12 offences, including:
Police will allege the man assaulted and intimidated two women, aged 37 and 63, who were both known to him, on numerous occasions between March and April, 2023.
The man was refused bail and appeared in Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.
NSW Police acknowledge the assistance of the Northern Territory Police in this matter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.