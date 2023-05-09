Police extradite man to face Braidwood domestic violence allegations

Braidwood Times
Monaro Police extradite man over alleged Braidwood domestic violence offences

Updated May 9 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:00am
A man has been extradited from the Northern Territory and charged over alleged domestic violence offences in Braidwood.

