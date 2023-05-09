Southern NSW Team Sorting held a competition at the Crookwell Showground on the weekend of May 6 and 7.
Team sorting is an equestrian sport, which involves two riders sorting 10 cattle from one pen to another pen safely in numerical order within two minutes.
A total 130 riders from Braidwood, Bungendore, Goulburn, Taralga, Springdale, Coolamon, Parkesbourne, Bargo, Boorowa and Grenfell competed. Members from Crookwell and Taralga Pony Clubs rode in the junior competition.
ALSO READ:
Local cattle producers, Neville Mitchell and the Culley family, provided a good selection of cattle for the competition. Crookwell Lions Club and CWA Evening Branch provided much appreciated hot food during the weekend.
On Sunday, riders wore blue to honour Dolly Everett, who died by suicide after online bullying.The Andrews family organised a raffle with more than $600 raised going to the Dolly's Dream Foundation. Do it for Dolly Day will be held on May 12.
Saturday Junior (sponsored by Andrews Contracting and Connen Hill Hay Supplies) - 1st - Sydney Woods and Mia Biondo; 2nd - Mardi Andrews and Olivia Lomas; 3rd - Ruby Porter and Mia Biondo; 4th - Caleb Collins and Milly Cummins; 5th - Declan Roberts and Ruby Porter.
Sunday Junior (sponsored by Andrews Contracting and Connen Hill Hay Supplies) - 1st - Declan Roberts and Ruby Porter; 2nd - Katie Blyth and Sydney Woods; 3rd - Olivia Lomas and Kimberly Allport; 4th - Mardi Andrews and Olivia Lomas; 5th - Declan Roberts and Isabelle McCormack.
Junior Encouragement (sponsored Marilyn Mooney) - Tommy Culley.
Saturday Open (Sponsored Taralga Rural) - 1st - Neville Bunt and Pauline Parkhurst; 2nd - Mike Blore and Steve Hughes; 3rd - Catherine Daniel and Kay Fox; 4th - David O'Sullivan and Jake Williams, 5th - Linda Sullivan and Jake Williams.
Sunday Open (sponsored O'Sullivans Waste Management) - 1st - Harley Lidgard and Tori Harris; 2nd - Shelly Andrews and Emma Day; 3rd - Kay Fox and Katrina Nixon; 4th - Liam Harris and James Scanes, Holly Rapley and Mark Livermore.
Encouragement (sponsored by Vicki Abbot) - Alex Wood.
Saturday Best Cut Out/Block (sponsored by JDs Rural) - Neville Bunt.
Sunday Best Cut Out/Block (sponsored by Ultimate Horse Shop) - David O'Sullivan.
Most Cattle Sorted (sponsored by Merryvale Angus) - Kay Fox and Reg Webb.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.