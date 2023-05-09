Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Standing room only at some of Narooma Oyster Festival's events

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated May 9 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The marquee was packed plus a crowd stood outside watching Colin Fassnidge's cooking demonstration, assisted by Courtney Roulston, at Narooma Oyster Festival on Saturday, May 6. Picture by Marion Williams
The marquee was packed plus a crowd stood outside watching Colin Fassnidge's cooking demonstration, assisted by Courtney Roulston, at Narooma Oyster Festival on Saturday, May 6. Picture by Marion Williams

To say Narooma Oyster Festival was an outstanding success is an understatement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.