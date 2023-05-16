Braidwood Times
Home/News/Local News

Alleged Braidwood bust the biggest regional seizure of tobacco since 2020

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 16 2023 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The tobacco shredding machine allegedly found at the Braidwood farm after the police raid. Picture supplied
The tobacco shredding machine allegedly found at the Braidwood farm after the police raid. Picture supplied

More than 26 tonnes of illegal tobacco worth an estimated $4.4 million in forgone excise value has been allegedly seized and destroyed on a farm near Braidwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.