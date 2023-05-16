Braidwood Times
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Watch
Our Places

Mali Brae Farm provides romantic backdrop for Farmer Wants a Wife

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The scene was set for romance on the deck of an old boat shed surrounded by clear waters, lily pads and trees - there were of flowers and candles, that surrounded a farmer who waited to confess his feelings for someone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Braidwood news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.