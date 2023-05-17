With winter on the way its almost the perfect time to curl up with a good book.
And the Braidwood Book Fair is here to help with the ever-popular event to run this year on the June long weekend.
The fair will be held at the National Theatre on Wallace Street, opposite the bakery and Bendigo Bank between June 9-12.
The fair will be open from 9am to 4pm on the Friday through Sunday and then 9am until 2pm on Monday before closing the doors.
Organisers said there is a huge variety of books, plus DVDs, CDs, records and magazines.
Donations are welcome before the fair and may be left at the storage facility any time in the lead up.
"Please leave donations in the carport behind St Andrew's Anglican Church, Elrington St, please don't bring your donations to the fair," a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said books or films that you might be finished with could be someone else's new treasure.
This is a Braidwood community event supporting local community organisations.
For more information, call 0418 291 141 or email braidwoodbookfair@gmail.com
