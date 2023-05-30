South Coast Monaro Rugby Union results

All the results from Round 7 of the South Coast Monaro Rugby Union competition on May 27.
Batemans Bay Broulee 26 beat Cooma "Red Devils" 17
Cooma held a slim lead at half time but the visiting Batemans Bay Broulee intensity lifted in the second half to storm home for a good win on the road
ADFA 27 beat Taralga "Tigers" 20
Both teams played entertaining Rugby with no clear winner until the final whistle
Jindabyne "Bushpigs" 47 beat Crookwell "Dogs" 10
Jindabyne continued their undefeated season with an impressive win over a strong Crookwell team
Yass "Rams" 26 beat Braidwood "Redbacks" 19
Braidwood had plenty of chances however it was Yass that pulled away at the end for a win
Hall "Bushrangers" 43 beat Bungendore "Mudchooks" 14
Hall again produced an impressive effort for a big win at home against last season heavyweights Bungemdore Mudchooks
Competition table
Next weekend - Rd 8 - Saturday June 3
