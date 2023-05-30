Braidwood Times
Despite chilly mornings, bream, snapper and morwong are biting hot!

By Jewie Josh
Updated May 30 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:53pm
Ryder Nomchong from Braidwood fulfilled his lifelong dream of catching a stand-up Jewie in Batemans Bay recently.
A young Braidwood angler fulfilled a dream recently on a fishing adventure to Batemans Bay.

