A young Braidwood angler fulfilled a dream recently on a fishing adventure to Batemans Bay.
Ryder Nomchong bagged a spectacular jewfish that was almost bigger than the angler himself.
The current temperature in the Clyde River hovers around 14 degrees, creating favourable conditions for fishing. Anglers are continuing to enjoy successful catches of bream, dusty flathead and jewfish. Additionally, the jetty in Batemans Bay has seen an adundance of Australian salmon being reeled in.
Wasp Island near South Durras has become a hotspot for remarkable catches of snapper, morwong and sand flathead, particularly in depths of approximately 35 metres. Narooma has also seen catches of dolphin fish, various reef fish, bonito, kingfish and even some late-season striped marlin! Yellowfin tuna have become a notable catch in the game fishing community off the coast of Tathra.
With the current favourable conditions of light swell and westerly winds, rock fishing is highly recommended. Anglers are enjoying successful catches of black drummer, groper and bream in these prime conditions. For optimal results, the ideal bait of choice is peeled green prawns.
READ MORE:
Great weather conditions are expected to continue all week with only light winds and a slight swell. Be prepared when heading out in the mornings to rug up!
As the whale season commences, boaters in NSW are advised to exercise increased caution as whales begin their migration towards the warmer waters up north. A great place to sight them at the moment is at North Head Look-out.
Allocate a bit more and make an investment in a quality fish sounder - it's worth the extra expense! Batemans Bay Power & Sail can assist in setting you up with the optimal sounder that will suit your specific requirement.
The Groucho Snapper Classic is on this June long weekend! Don't miss an exciting long weekend of competition, hosted by the Malua Bay Fishing Club. There are fantastic prizes and raffles worth over $10,000 waiting to be won. For more information contact maluabayfc@gmail.com.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. Whether it's game fishing, deep-sea fishing, river cruising, or a day out exploring the stunning coastline and spotting whales, Josh and his team can offer it. Call on 0412 844 296 or follow on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters) and Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.