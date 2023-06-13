Pam Hamory has been many things in life: a primary school principal, natural medicine practitioner, firefighter, qualified rugby league referee, beekeeper, Red Cross representative, radio presenter and a college lecturer.
And when thousands of people were narrowly escaping the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-2020, Ms Hamory was there to comfort, cook and advocate for them. She spent months helping people rebuild their lives and stay positive in the wake of a harrowing disaster.
Today, on the first King's Birthday Public Holiday in 72 years, Ms Hamory will receive an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for her services to the Eurobodalla community.
Ms Hamory moved to Moruya in 2002, after hearing how the people of Moruya rallied to donate truckloads of hay to drought-affected farms and communities in central NSW.
"I thought 'wow, I'm going to move into that community'," she said.
Moruya was the luckiest town in the country when Ms Hamory decided to buy her property on the outskirts of town. She brought with her an undying sense of community spirit and willingness to support and teach others.
Ms Hamory says although she is humbled by the King's Birthday honour, she has never expected reward after decades of dedication.
"I'm not interested in medals, but they find me."
Ms Hamory was born in Sydney and quickly built a career in education. In the 1970s, she began lecturing at the Sydney Teachers' College and by 1986, she landed her first role as a principal at Ilford Public School.
She remembers how some conservative colleagues were unsupportive of her taking up an authoritative role as an independent, single woman.
"If you're an independent woman or wore trousers all the time, which was a practical thing to wear when working with children, you were labelled."
A passion for rugby league led Ms Hamory to become the fourth Australian woman to become a qualified referee.
"I was told I would never be allowed to referee the first grade matches because there were no female changerooms."
She was also the first woman to ever be employed in her department at the Sydney Teachers' College.
"I got used to being the only female - you just get on with it."
Ms Hamory's unpaid career began with a small tragedy while living on the Central Coast in the 1970s. During bushfire season, a local firefighter offered to fill up her water tank.
"He put the hose in and blew the tank apart. That's how I joined the fire brigade," she said with a laugh.
Over the next 50 years, Ms Hamory led an all-female team at the Mooney Mooney Rural Fire Service to fight fires and progressed to senior deputy brigade captain before heading south.
It wasn't until she reached the Eurobodalla that Ms Hamory's role with the Australian Red Cross came to the forefront of charity executives, who appointed her as zone representative for the South Coast.
During the Black Summer bushfires, Ms Hamory was an unwavering presence at the Moruya Showground evacuation centre.
"Being an ex-firefighter, I knew what would happen and I thought we were reasonably safe in Moruya, but fire, as you know, is very unpredictable and the public is also very unpredictable," she said.
She said people were "shattered" arriving at the evacuation centre. It was her role to meet and direct people as they filed into the showground.
But what of Ms Hamory's own home, her safety, when the fires hit Moruya in January 2020?
"My neighbours insisted I should evacuate to the showground, but I stayed home. I told them I wasn't being stupid, I don't muck around. If I see any red land, and I don't have the power to pump water, I will come down immediately."
"I virtually slept with one eye open all night."
Ms Hamory spent countless hours at Batemans Bay and Moruya evacuation centres cooking food, handing out Red Cross trauma teddies and liaising with Red Cross executives who wanted to give people who had lost their homes a recovery contribution of $2000.
"I looked at them and said, 'that's not going to go anywhere'."
Ms Hamory was a driving force in raising that funding from $2000 to $20,000 per household.
"When you're in a crisis, you don't have time to enjoy things. But when other people are more stressed or unhappy, you step back and think: how I would I like to be spoken to?"
Ms Hamory admits she was surprised that so many people and organisations recommended her for the medal.
"One does not expect recognition for doing what one believes is correct and sometimes necessary.
"I see it, not so much as an award to me, but an acknowledgement on behalf of all the thousands of volunteers out there, the organisations I have been involved with and all the others who contribute generously to our beautiful world."
After a busy few years, Ms Hamory remains connected to her community more than ever, teaching spinning and weaving, coaching croquet at the Moruya Bowling Club and sharing tips with the Eurobodalla Amateur Beekeepers.
"The adage I work with is 'help ever, hurt never', and that applies to everything in life.
"All I know is that I don't help people for glorification or a pat on the back - I quickly worked out that you don't get that. It's in our soul to help people."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
