A high-ranking NSW official is set to open the upcoming StoryFest event.
Members of the organising committee of the Ulladulla district event are both honoured and delighted that NSW Governor, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley, accepted an invitation to formally open StoryFest tomorrow Thursday, June 15.
The NSW Governor will be joined at the festival's opening night, at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, by her husband Dennis Wilson.
During their time spent in the Shoalhaven region, the Vice-Regal couple also hope to visit two of the creative writing workshops as part of StoryFest's Schools Program.
StoryFest President and Program Director, Adam Jeffrey, said the committee members talked about getting Her Excellency down to open the event and were both happy and surprised when she agreed.
"It's a real feather in the festival's cap," he said about Governor Beazley's attendance.
"The Governor is really dedicated to arts and education."
He is particularly happy that the Governor will be attending some of the school-related events as this year's StoryFest's school program is its biggest ever.
The overall program for StoryFest is amazing and the good news is that there are plenty of tickets still available.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/storyfestinc to get your tickets - but get in fast.
"It has been a massive job putting the program together and my great committee has done an amazing job," Adam said.
Adam said he was excited about the fast approach festival and he hopes the community shared this excitement.
He was recently asked to nominate the events he was looking forward to attending - see his snapshot below
Here's a snapshot of just a few of the events Adam is looking forward to attending:
Thursday June 15 : Opening Night: Stories from the South at Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Friday June 16: Australian Poetry Slam: Local Heat at Milton Theatre. Secure a seat now - or get up on stage!
Saturday June 17: Only in Australia panel with Kirk Docker (You Can't Ask That), Chris Hammer, Holly Wainwright and Michael Winkler. Explore the curious world of character.
