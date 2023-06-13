Cam White, owner and brewer at Big Niles Brewery, is all smiles after winning a gold medal at the Australian International Beer Awards on May 25.
Ten years of tweaking and refining Harry's Pale Ale has led Big Niles to be celebrated alongside brewers like Victoria's Mountain Goat Beer and Thailand's Ground Control Company.
Mr White said going up against the world's best brews was "not an easy gig" and having his beer tasted by 70 judges was daunting.
"They all have very well-trained palates," he said, "they're looking for everything and anything wrong with it."
Harry's Pale Ale (named after Cam's son) won the judges over with perfect colour, carbonation, head retention and flavour.
"They said the colour, mouth-feel and body were great. They said it was an outstanding beer.
"I'm pretty happy with that feedback."
Mr White said the pale ale is a taproom favourite at Big Niles, especially after earning the revered gold medal.
"It's pretty awesome for a small brewery in Dalmeny [to get this award].
"We're in the mix with breweries that are owned by massive corporations worth hundreds of millions of dollars."
In total, Mr White entered six of his brews to the Australian International Beer Awards which were held in Melbourne.
Bobby's Black IPA also took home the silver medal for American Style Black Ale.
He said the progression from bronze and silver medals in 2022 to winning gold in 2023 has been the result of reflecting on feedback, working with neighbouring brewers and spending more time refining flavours.
"An extra five minutes here, an extra two minutes there makes all the difference."
The former professional freestyle BMX rider said he is naturally competitive and will continue to bring his beers to the international stage.
"I've learnt that if I don't give it 100 per cent, regardless of how the judges score you, you'll go home happy at the end of the day."
Mr White says he is working on a pineapple and habanero sour brew and a chocolate, hazelnut and vanilla porter as the cool wintry days hit the coast.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
