Grumpy Old Man - this embarrassment is no laughing matter

My granddaughter recently told me that I embarrassed her.
I was mortified, in a way.
While embarrassing children is a key part of a father's responsibilities towards his offspring, I was hoping I would have a few more years before the grandchildren were embarrassed by me.
And so, of course, I had to probe a little deeper, find out what exactly it was that embarrassed her.
Turns out, that when I walk the two grandchildren to school in the morning I often chat with teachers waiting at the gate, and when chatting I - horror of horrors - make them laugh.
Oh the humanity.
It is making teachers laugh, cracking the occasional joke or dropping a pun here or there, that embarrasses my poor, long-suffering grandchild.
While I have no desire to inflict any pain or suffering on my grandchildren, I told her she would have to suck it up.
Maybe she is too young to realise that making people laugh is a gift that needs to be shared as widely and as often as possible.
Or maybe she just needs to develop politician skin.
You know that skin - so thick that it is impervious to the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, so that absolutely nothing causes them even the slightest blush of embarrassment.
Especially when they engage in their favourite past time - the credit game.
That's when you have politicians taking credit for things they had nothing to do with, possibly because they were all funded and organised by a previous government.
Or there are times when you see federal politicians turning up to take credit for something the state government does, or state representatives showing up when the federal government does something, to try and bask in the secondary light and credit.
It seems everybody wants to be patted on the back for things they did not do.
Except when things go wrong - then nobody is responsible and everyone runs for cover.
And all are able to deny responsibility because the systems have been put in place to allow that to happen.
No, it's not my fault, we were acting on the recommendations from a working group looking into the issue.
No, it's not the working group's responsibility, they were just acting within the terms of reference set by the parliamentary committee.
No, it's not the parliamentary committee's fault, it was responding to feedback from the community about the issue.
And so on.
In fact the whole system is such a joke it could provide a year's worth of embarrassment for my granddaughter.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
