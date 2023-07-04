How to create a local SEO strategy for your small business

Local SEO is one of the keys to boosting online presence for your small business. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Gone are the days when local business owners heavily depended on word-of-mouth or advertisements from local newspapers and flyers to attract customers. In modern marketing, big and small business owners utilise the online world.

Social Media Today reports that 97% of search engine users look online for local businesses that meet their needs.

With that in mind, you'll need to work on your online presence if you wish to attract more local customers for your small business.

The significant impact of online presence on your business

There are many ways to put your small business on the internet map, and building a business website is the most prevalent. A business website doesn't always equate to having an online presence. You can still run a website for your brand, but it won't guarantee that your target customers will know you exist.

Your online presence is affected by three main factors:

Your rank on the search engine results

Your website's engagement rate

The quality and quantity of content you produce

Your business website may get you on the internet map, but your online presence impacts your business's credibility, visibility, and reputation.

Boosting your online presence with a solid local SEO strategy

Most consumers do an online search first when looking for a particular product or service. And one way to put your local business website on top of the search engines is to create a solid local SEO strategy.

Local SEO creates web properties about your geographic location to make your business website stand out from its competitors when a potential customer searches for it. When creating a local SEO strategy, you must consider the ranking factors that search engines use when evaluating the ranking of web pages.

By knowing the ranking factors and using pillars of local SEO, you can optimise your web properties to boost your local search ranking and help your prospects find your business online.

Creating a local SEO strategy: How to get started

Here are the steps for creating an effective local SEO strategy for your small business.

1. Optimise your business profile (Google listing)

When searching for a local business, you may notice that listings appear on the right side of the search engine results page. They display the essential details of the local businesses you want to visit or shop at. As a small business owner, you must also create a business profile so that your company appears in local searches.

To access your business profile, you must create a Google My Business account first and provide all the needed information in your dashboard. All the details you put will be added to your business profile and appear on the search engine's local results page, knowledge panel, and Google maps.

After creating one, you can optimise your business profile with the following tips below:

Verify the ownership of the business

Provide accurate information and keep it updated

List the product/service you sell

Include your business logo, images of your physical store, and the products and services you offer

Enter your company's operating hours and accepted payment methods

Encourage your customers to post their reviews or feedback online and respond to them afterward

Regularly publish posts on your business profile

Optimising your business profile can greatly improve your visibility on search engine local results pages and rank higher on search engine maps.

2. Establish a mobile-friendly website

According to reports, 76% of search engine users utilise their smartphones to search for a nearby business, and 28% of those searches convert into a purchase. These numbers show how often people use their phones to do a local search. Thus, to cater to these local searchers, optimise your business website and make it mobile-friendly.

Otherwise, even if you're on top of the search engine results, customers will automatically leave your website if it's not optimised for mobile devices or is difficult to navigate.

A mobile-friendly website will make it easier and quicker for mobile searchers to navigate your products and services and find other information they may need.

You can add a click-to-call button on your website and business profile. That way, it'll be easier for mobile users to call your business directly when they see you on the search engine results page.

3. Work on your localised link-building strategy

Building local, relevant links to a business website is known as "local link building.". It aims to drive more traffic to a website to help it rank better on local search engines and map results. Using this strategy, targeting authority websites within your region, such as government sites, industry associations, business directories, blogs, and city guides, would be best.

You don't need many links to rank better in the local search engine using relevant local authority websites. You can build strong relationships with other businesses by sponsoring events, offering scholarships, or doing other activities to get you involved. Soon enough, you'll become one of the go-to businesses in the minds of both customers and business owners, and you'll eventually pick up strong local links along the way.

4. Search your competitors

Before you can improve your business website's local search rank, it's best to know how your website compares to your competitors. Do some research to find out who is at the top and how far you are from their ranks. You can visit their websites and social media profiles to see what marketing strategies or SEO techniques they're using to help them rank higher.

Research can also be an excellent opportunity to find keywords your competitors use. From there, you can build a keyword strategy based on how customers search for your products and services.

5. Create content based on local events or news

Since you aim to attract more local customers for your small business, you'll need to produce content your readers can relate to, like articles about regional events or news.

For example, suppose you have a small bakery business. And since it's the holiday season, your town has an upcoming Holiday get-together party inviting all the residents. In this case, you can entice the residents to buy your holiday-themed baked goods by writing blog posts that mention how they would make the ideal dessert for the town's holiday party.

Alternatively, you can create a video tutorial demonstrating how you made your holiday-themed baked products and a caption explaining how they'll perfectly suit holiday parties. This strategy can help your bakery's website rank higher in your region, driving more traffic and boosting sales.

6. Add geo-location in your meta tags

Using the right meta tags is part of creating a comprehensive local SEO strategy. You can do this by adding geo-location.

Have you ever noticed that when you search for a nearby coffee shop, the top results will show those located right where you are? That's because search engines use your location to provide relevant results.

You can add geo-location in your meta tags for your business to rank higher in location-based searches.

Adding your location to your meta tags is more challenging than adding your hometown or state name to your website. Using a geo-tag generator, you must first generate the code that specifies your business location. Once you have the code, you may insert it in your website's header section.

You may include geo-location keywords in your meta descriptions, titles, etc. However, be careful not to overdo it, as Google might penalise your website. Keep the insertion of your location natural.

7. Establish localised landing pages

Localised landing pages are standalone pages designed to rank websites in local search engines. A localised landing page will help prospective customers find you when searching within the area, generating leads.

Creating a localised landing page must include the geo-specific keywords you've collected in your research earlier and informative local-specific content that can draw in your target market. Remember to include convincing call-to-action phrases to encourage search engine users to contact you.

8. Collect regular reviews from satisfied customers

Customer reviews play an important role in your Local SEO strategy. Regular positive reviews on your website will optimise your GMB (Google My Business) presence and boost your website visibility in local searches.

Research shows that positive online reviews influence 90% of consumers' buying decisions. Positive reviews will enhance your reputation and encourage more local customers to shop from your website or store.

Here are a few strategies you can use to encourage your customers to leave reviews:

Send a follow-up email or text asking for their feedback or review after they've completed a purchase on your website.

Ask them for a review or let them fill up a survey after closing a sale.

Respond to the existing reviews on your website. Seeing that you respond and recognise reviews will encourage consumers to post feedback.

Ready to create your local SEO strategy?

Ranking in local search engines may seem difficult initially, especially when you're a small business still working your way up. But with a comprehensive local SEO strategy, you can boost your search engine rank, enjoy more traffic, and have the same standard as your industry competitors.