The Goulburn Legacy office was a hive of activity recently as members geared up for the charitable organisation's fundraising week.
Legacy Appeals Week runs from August 27 until September 2. Legatees and volunteers will be out in force selling merchandise such as badges, bears, pens, wristbands and keyrings.
Goulburn Legacy vice-president, Greg Seaman said COVID had impacted fundraising in the past few years but the community traditionally gave generously.
"We rely on it heavily because it's our only fundraiser for the year," he said.
"The money goes towards supporting our 99 war widows and their families across Goulburn, Crookwell, Bigga, Binda, Gunning, Tarago, Braidwood and other parts of the district."
One of the organisation's biggest costs is Legacy Lodge in Lagoon Street, Goulburn, which accommodates war widows.
But the funds also subsidise lawn mowing and gardening for widows, provide winter sustenance grants and pay for the semi-regular widows morning and afternoon teas and lunches.
Trays of merchandise have been placed in Goulburn and district businesses. However volunteers will also have tables at Marketplace Goulburn on August 31 and September 2; Goulburn Square on August 31 and September 1; Bunnings on August 31 and Trappers Bakery on September 1.
In Crookwell and Goulburn on Friday, September 1, secondary school students will also hit the streets, selling the merchandise.
In addition, Legatees will do a 'pub crawl' in Goulburn and Crookwell on the night of Friday, September 1, raising money.
Crookwell-based Goulburn Legacy members, Ellen and Greg Seaman will sell merchandise outside the town's IGA supermarket on August 31 and September 1. Meantime, Legatee Maureen Faviell will be selling the items in Braidwood.
Mr Seaman said Legatees would also be active in Gunning, Tarago and Gunning.
All money raised stays within the region to support the organisation's work.
"People have been very generous in the past and we greatly appreciate their support," Mr Seaman said.
People can also donate via the Goulburn Legacy website at https://www.legacy.com.au/clubs/nsw/goulburn/
