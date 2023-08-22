Is an open floor plan right for you? Consider these pros and cons

An open floor plan will combine the living room with the kitchen and/or dining room, creating a large shared space. Picture Shutterstock

If you're in the market for a new home, you have two fundamental layout options: open floor plan and closed floor plan. The difference between the two is significant in terms of the overall look and feel of your home. Before you consider any other aspect of interior design, you must first decide which floor plan suits you better.

The modern architectural trend skews towards open floor. Most new homes are built this way. As the name indicates, an open floor plan does not include walls and partitions between main rooms on the ground floor. Typically, an open floor plan will combine the living room with the kitchen and/or dining room, creating a large shared space.

It's not a new concept. For instance, it has long been standard practice to join the kitchen with the dining room, which were traditionally separated by a wall. Modern designs have expanded the concept to include living rooms and family rooms.

To clarify: homes with open floor plans still contain walls. They're not simply bigger versions of a studio apartment, in which everything is connected with the exception of the bathroom. A home that merely joins two common rooms is technically open floor. You can choose to keep other spaces separate, for instance a study or a home office from which you do e-commerce and parcel posting. The degree of openness is up to you.

Like all other interior design concepts, open floor plans have pros and cons. Keep reading to find out whether an open floor plan is right for you and your family.

Advantages of an open floor plan

In this section, we highlight the main benefits of open floor plans.

Makes your home feel bigger

An open floor plan has the effect of making your home feel bigger than it actually is. This is more important for some people than others. If you hate the feeling of being confined and walled in, an open floor plan is probably a good idea. Too many partitions can make a house feel cramped, especially when there are a lot of people living in it.

Improved traffic flow

Naturally, it's much easier to move around a house that does not have walls separating every room. Considering how much we tend to go back and forth between common areas of the house (e.g. the kitchen and the living room), the improved traffic flow created by an open floor plan is very practical.

Better lighting

Light travels freely through an open floor plan, as opposed to being trapped in one room by a set of walls. Houses with an open floor plan don't need as many lamps as those with a closed floor plan, which can result in a lower electricity bill. Moreover, you'll enjoy more natural light in the mornings and afternoons with an open floor plan. This is important if you have houseplants that require a lot of indirect sunlight.

Promotes communication and socialising

Do you like to entertain friends and family at your house? If so, you'll benefit from an open floor plan in that it facilitates communication and socialising. Guests can easily move about the house and mingle with one another instead of finding themselves stuck in one room for a long period of time. Open floor plans are, by definition, more social than closed floor plans.

Disadvantages of an open floor plan

Now that we've covered the primary advantages of an open floor plan, let's consider a few of the disadvantages.

Less privacy

Lack of privacy is something that many people don't think about when they choose an open floor plan, but it's perhaps the biggest drawback. The ease of communication promoted by open floor plans is great in many circumstances, but we all have those moments when we need to be left alone.

Maybe you want to take a nap, or read a book, or create a label to send parcel for your online business. Moments of privacy are inherently harder to come by in an open floor house, especially if you've got children running around.

Costlier to heat and cool

We mentioned earlier that open floor plans require less lamps-and thus less electricity-than closed floor plans. But this won't matter if you live in a very hot or very cold climate that obliges you to run the furnace or air conditioner round the clock. Just as light is free to spread throughout an open floor home, so is energy in the form of heat and cooling. Closed floor plans enable you to confine that energy to specific rooms. With an open floor plan, you don't have that option: you're forced to heat or cool the whole floor. The result is higher energy bills.

More noise

This one ties in with the lack of privacy. Walls are great sound barriers. Open floor plans contain relatively few walls. Thus, voices and other noises carry unobstructed from one end of the house to the other. This can be a big concern if you live with a lot of other people, particularly young children.

Clutter